Matty McLean in tears as he reunites with siblings

Breakfast presenter Matty McLean had a beautiful reunion of his own on Wednesday morning as Auckland's borders reopened after 119 days.

Matty, his sister Mikaela and brother Rob have not all been together for three years.

Rob and Matty managed to catch up in Sydney earlier this year when the trans-Tasman bubble was open, but before Wednesday he hadn't seen his sister Mikaela for two-and-a-half years.

Mikaela and Rob had been through MIQ and said they were "really excited" to see their older brother.

Rob came out of MIQ on Sunday, while Mikaela surprised their parents in October after being in the UK.

Stepping off the plane, Matty was filmed running into the arrivals area and practically tackling Mikaela, sweeping her into the first of many hugs.

Flying to Queenstown to reunite with my family (we haven’t all been together for three years!) and @FlyAirNZ gave me my own Choc Chip Cookie since they’re serving Lolly Cake to everyone else 😂 pic.twitter.com/owgRYEUUb0 — Matty McLean (@MattyMcLean) December 14, 2021

"As you can tell I'm the dramatic one of the family," he said in tears.

"This is really special and it's so nice to see you."

"To everyone out there who is going to be reuniting over the next few days, weeks, months, whatever it is, thinking of you and we’re sending you all of our love because it is a really, really, exciting thing," Matty ended.

There weren't many dry eyes back in the studio or the newsroom, including those of Breakfast presenter Jenny-May Clarkson.

"It just reminds you of how much we’ve missed. You know we talk about it, talk about it, miss, miss, but actually seeing them reunite is just beautiful and I can’t wait to reunite with my family just as you can’t wait to reunite with your loved ones.

"So beautiful Matty, thank you for sharing with us."