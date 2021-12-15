Man arrested after police car stolen at Bay of Plenty crash

A man involved in a car crash in the Bay of Plenty has been arrested after a police car was stolen near the crash site.

The two-car crash, which was reported at 8.30am on Thursday, happened on State Highway 38 in Kaingaroa Forest.

Two people were seriously injured in the crash.

A third person involved in the crash became “aggressive” with ambulance staff and tried to leave the crash scene, police said.

Police said they tried to restrain the man.

“However he was able to get into a police car and drive away, heading towards Murupara.”

The man then crashed the police car near McKee Road.

He did not suffer serious injuries in the second crash.

The man is in custody and is likely to face a number of charges, police said.