Kiwi tennis star Daniell wins humanitarian award for charity

Kiwi tennis player Marcus Daniell has capped off a remarkable 2021 with the ATP's Arthur Ashe Humanitarian award for his charity work.

Marcus Daniell. (Source: Photosport)

Daniell was recognised after he established a charity called High Impact Athletes who pledge a percentage of their winnings to the organisation which then funds health and environmental work around the world.

Over 50 athletes, including New Zealanders Ryan Fox and Joseph Parker, contribute to the charity.

The 32-year-old said the charity was created after he realised how self-absorbed professional sport can be.

"You take from the world, especially as a tennis player, where everything is about defeating the people around you. I'm a competitive person, but that isn't all of who I want to be off the tennis court. I really wanted to give back and balance the scales, I just didn't know how," said Daniell.

"My journey in philanthropy began in 2015. It was the first year I focused on doubles and it was also the first year I made money playing tennis. I was able to put some savings away in the bank at the end of the year and with that little bit of financial security came this really strong urge to give back."

Daniell now pledges 10 per cent of his annual income to the charity.

"I don't need a fancy car or an expensive watch or even an extra barista-made coffee each day to be happy."

Previous recipients of the award include former South African President Nelson Mandela, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The Kiwi doubles star said he was honoured to be part of that list now.

"It is incredibly humbling to look down the list of previous recipients and see who has received this honour.

"Their many accomplishments both on and off the court are staggering."

The award comes after Daniell made history with Michael Venus earlier this year at the Tokyo Olympics when the pair won New Zealand's first medal in tennis after they claimed bronze.