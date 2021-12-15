Gisborne pair on horseback order at McDonald's drive-thru

Source: 1News

Two Gisborne locals have turned heads after ordering at the McDonald's drive-thru on horseback.

A pair order McDonald's on horseback in Gisborne.

A pair order McDonald's on horseback in Gisborne. (Source: Gisborne District Council )

A photograph of the pair and their unusual mode of transportation was snapped by a staff member at the Gisborne District Council.

The image has received more than 600 comments after being posted to the council's Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon.

"Only in Gisborne would u c this," one Facebook user said.

A spokesperson for the council was unable to confirm to 1News if staff at the McDonald's served the two riders.

New ZealandAnimalsGisborne

