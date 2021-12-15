Flooding causes potential water contamination in Christchurch

Residents have been warned about water contamination following flooding in parts of Canterbury.

The Christchurch City Council has warned on Facebook of a number of wastewater overflows and sewer issues across the city.

"All floodwater should be considered contaminated. Sewers are full and we're having trouble drawing away in low lying parts of Shirley, Aranui and Heathcote Valley."

The council on Wednesday night urged people to minimise flushing toilets, to save having showers and avoid putting washing on overnight.

Flooding damage will have to be assessed in Canterbury on Thursday after being battered by heavy rain.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the rain eased off just before midnight.

But it's the latest region to be smashed by wild weather causing road closures and evacuations in Banks Peninsula.