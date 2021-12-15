Bravery award for man who died trying to stop terrorist

As shooting began at Christchurch's Al Noor Mosque on 15 March 2019, Naeem Rashid lunged at the gunman in a fatal attempt to save others.

Naeem Rashid. (Source: 1News)

Rashid's bravery and courage in the face of extreme danger has been recognised in the New Zealand Bravery Awards 2021, along with nine others.

He has been awarded a New Zealand Cross.

"In a situation of extreme danger, Dr Rashid displayed great courage and bravery in challenging the gunman, with complete disregard for his own safety. In so doing, he selflessly enabled others to escape, at the cost of his own life," the citation said.

"Dr Rashid was at the back of this group. He saw the gunman begin firing shots into a large group of men on the other side of the room. Dr Rashid launched himself from his position and ran at the gunman.

"When Dr Rashid was approximately one metre from him, the gunman swung the rifle around and shot Dr Rashid in the shoulder. Dr Rashid collided with the gunman, grabbing him and knocking him to the ground. The impact dislodged one of the ammunition magazines from the gunman’s tactical vest.

Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch. (Source: 1News)

"As the gunman fell, he turned the rifle and again fired at Dr Rashid, who was now lying on the floor. The gunman regained his feet and shot the wounded Dr Rashid, killing him, before continuing to shoot others in the main prayer room.

"Because of Dr Rashid’s actions, the gunman’s attention was temporarily diverted from the people trying to escape on the other side of the room. During that time, at least seven people were able to escape through the broken window."

Abdul Aziz Wahabzada has also received a New Zealand Cross for his bravery in extreme danger during the attack.

After leaving Al Noor Mosque, the terrorist made his way to Linwood Islamic Centre. The gunman attacked those at the mosque, shooting through a window.

As the gunman was running back to his car, Aziz left the mosque without hesitation with the intention of chasing the gunman away, the citation said.

"He yelled at the gunman and to defend himself he grabbed an Eftpos machine from near the entrance of the Mosque. He ran after the gunman and threw the Eftpos machine in his direction."

The shooter fired at least three shots at Aziz, then then noticed Aziz carrying the discarded rifle, dropped his gun and ran to his car.

Aziz chased after him and, while the gunman was sitting in his car, threw the gunman’s discarded rifle at the back left window of the car, smashing it.

"The gunman drove off, with Mr Aziz continuing to chase him for a time down Linwood Avenue. The situation in which Mr Aziz found himself was extremely dangerous. In challenging the gunman he displayed great courage and bravery, and complete disregard for his own safety.

"Mr Aziz’s brave actions deterred the gunman from re-entering this Mosque to kill and maim others and ultimately forced the gunman to flee the Mosque."

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Bravery Decoration was awarded to Liam Christiaan Armand Beale who "placed his own life at risk, bravely searching for victims, assisting them and moving them to safety, while the gunman was active in the area".

Ziyaad Shah also received a New Zealand Bravery Decoration for pretending to be dead and shielding a fellow worshipper during the attack.

"Bleeding from his wounds, Mr Shah remained lying down, protecting the other man, until the gunman finally left the Mosque. Mr Shah’s selfless actions in protecting his fellow worshipper demonstrated exceptional bravery," the citation said.

Senior Constable Scott Eric Carmody and Senior Constable James Andrew (Jim) Manning also received a New Zealand Bravery Decoration for their efforts to bring down the terrorist.

Jim Manning (left) and Scott Carmody. (Source: 1News)

They intentionally rammed the gunman's car then removed him from the rear of the his vehicle.

"Senior Constable Manning, with his weapon in his hand and his colleague covering him, forcibly removed the gunman from the vehicle, and both officers dragged him a short distance away, handcuffing and securing him in the process."

In a statement on Thursday, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the honours were welcome acknowledgement of the extreme courage both officers showed on the day.

"As police officers we prepare for the worst and hope it never happens, but on 15 March 2019 the worst really did happen in Christchurch," he said.

"Senior Constables Carmody and Manning put themselves in extreme danger to stop the gunman and prevent further harm to the community.

"I am proud and delighted to see the bravery and skills of these experienced frontline officers acknowledged by the nation through these awards."

The New Zealand Bravery Medal has also been awarded to Lance Henry Bradford who drove victims to hospital, as well as Wayne Maley, Michael James Robinson and Mark Garry Miller who aided victims.

Fifty-one people were killed and others injured in the shootings at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques on March 15, 2019.

The terrorist - Brenton Tarrant - became the first person in New Zealand's history to be sentenced to life without parole.