Two military-style guns, drugs found in Hastings raid

Two military-style firearms were among a number of guns seized at a Hastings property on Tuesday in a raid that also found methamphetamine.

Methamphetamine, MDMA, and cannabis allegedly packaged for sale were also found along with two military style firearms. (Source: 1News)

Members of a Hawke's Bay gang focus unit were among officers to execute the search warrant at the Park Road North address, Sergeant Kane Foote said.

"One of the firearms was a restricted weapon and we located hundreds of rounds of ammunition," said Foote.

"Locating these illicit drugs and illegally held firearms was a significant result and we're pleased to have taken them out of circulation where they can't cause harm within our community."

A 35-year-old man who was the sole occupant at the address was arrested and will appear in the Hastings District Court later on Wednesday.

He will face charges including possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of a Class B drug (MDMA) for supply, possession of cannabis for supply, unlawful possession of a restricted weapon (Firearm), unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.