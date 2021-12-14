Teenage girl creating hyper-real art reflects on success

A 13-year-old Auckland schoolgirl whose art is so hyper-realistic, people questioned whether she was really the one who made it is reflecting on her success around the world.

Seven Sharp’s story on Isabella Brazhnikova, then aged 12, gained more than 8 million views online when it aired in July this year – the most views in the show’s history.

The art prodigy said she was “so surprised when I saw it, and that then the video got even more views than Trump”.

“I've been getting so much positive feedback and commission requests from all over the world from - America, Canada and even Alaska,” she said.

Her proud mum Elena called the feat “amazing”, adding, “we were watching that YouTube channel and we couldn't believe our eyes”.

“It went for 1 million in the first week and we went 'oh, 1 million but it will never catch the 3 million Trump video was at the top' so it was like, 'oh well, well done'. And then in about three, four weeks, it was doing 4 million. I was like, 'what's happening? What's going on?

"When it went to 8 [million], that was pretty crazy."

