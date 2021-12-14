Pumas star Matera settling in to new life as a Crusader

Argentinian rugby star Pablo Matera is settling in well to his new life as a Crusader, saying he and his family have had an "incredible first week" in Christchurch.

Matera signed with the Crusaders in April this year but only linked up with his new team last week ahead of next year's Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

The Pumas loose forward told reporters on Tuesday he has enjoyed his first week at the franchise, getting to know the staff while also settling his family.

"It's been an incredible first week," Matera said.

"I'm loving this place, I'm loving everything about Christchurch and my family is loving it too. I'm really looking forward to exploring."

Pablo Matera. (Source: Getty)

Matera said his decision to join the Crusaders stemmed from a longstanding respect for the organisation.

"Everybody knows about the Crusaders. I have known the Crusaders since I was a young kid watching them on TV," he said.

"I was lucky to be able to play against them, something that we in Argentina always thought was impossible.

"But with the Jaguares being able to be in the competition for a couple of years, it was a dream come true to be able to play against them.

"I never thought I was going to be able to play for them," he said."

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Jaguares franchise has was removed from the Super Rugby competition due to travel restrictions.

The 28-year-old said the loss of Super Rugby for the Jaguares due to the changes forced by the Covid-19 pandemic had been disappointing, especially after the side managed to book a spot in the 2019 final against the Crusaders in Matera's new hometown.

Matera was joined by Crusaders coach Scott Robertson on Tuesday, who said his experience at international level and his ability to play all three loose forward positions will be a serious asset to the club.

"There's a high attrition of players in that position. You normally lose one or two players over the season so you need depth," Robertson said.

Matera will also help fill the void left by Tom Sanders and Whetukamokamo Douglas, who have taken their talents to Japan.