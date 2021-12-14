Protests as work begins on Erebus memorial in Auckland

Work has begun on the long-awaited and controversial Erebus memorial in Auckland’s Parnell, following protest disruptions.

Protect Mataharehare claims the Ministry for Culture and Heritage has breached the rāhui (Source: Supplied)

Plans for a memorial have been disrupted since February this year, when protesters set up camp in Sir Dove-Myer Robinson Park to protect a historic pōhutukawa tree believed to be under threat by construction works.

It was announced on Tuesday morning that contractors had arrived at Mataharehare Pā, Dove-Myer Robinson Park to establish the construction site for the National Erebus Memorial, remembering the 257 people killed in the 1979 Air New Zealand crash at Mt Erebus.

Protesters, including members of Protect Mataharehare, a group that placed a rāhui on the site, also gathered early on Tuesday morning.

Construction fences and security guards were stationed around the site, with some protesters moving to sit by the pōhutukawa tree in order to protect it from works.

The group claims the Ministry for Culture and Heritage has “breached the rāhui on Mataharehare”.

Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage chief executive Bernadette Cavanagh insists the memorial has the support of local iwi Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.

She says the tree is also safe from any construction damage.

"The notable pōhutukawa tree will not be harmed by the establishment of the memorial. It is safe, and will continue to be kept safe, throughout the construction of the memorial and beyond.

"Independent arborists have reviewed the plans and have concluded the memorial poses no risk to the tree. I am confident the tree will remain a protected and well-loved pillar of the community for many years to come.

"On cultural matters we continue to be guided by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust, whose rohe the memorial site is within. We remain grateful for the support of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, particularly their support for Erebus families."