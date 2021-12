National MP Chris Bishop has announced he and Jenna Raeburn are expecting their first child.

Chris Bishop announced on social media he and his wife were expecting a child. (Source: Facebook)

In a social media post, Bishop posted a photo of himself, Raeburn and their pet dog and cat, while holding up an ultrasound image of their expected child.

"It's our last Christmas as a family of four!" the caption reads.

Raeburn is the general manager of corporate affairs at Wellington Airport.

The pair married in 2019.