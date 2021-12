A man has died after a reported altercation at a property in Te Awamutu on Wednesday morning.

New Zealand police officers. (Source: 1News)

Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said police have launched a homicide investigation after an “incident” at a Hazelmere Crescent property.

A 48-year-old died at the scene.

He said police were called to the address shortly after 6am following reports of an altercation.

The property has been cordoned off and a scene examination is underway.

Smith said police would be speaking to people in the area.