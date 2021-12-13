Top tips for travelling across Auckland's borders

From 11.59pm tonight, Aucklanders will be able to leave the region as its borders reopen for the first time since mid-August following the Covid-19 Delta outbreak.

Those travelling out of the region between December 15 and January 17 must be fully vaccinated and have their My Vaccine Pass on them or have evidence of a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than 72 hours beforehand.

There will be two checkpoints south of Whangārei manned by police and iwi during this period.

To keep calm behind the wheel over summer, the Automobile Association's Dylan Thomsen appeared on Breakfast with some advice.

- Allow double the normal travel time

- Don't set a specific time to arrive either. Say you hope to arrive in the afternoon or evening

Police officer at Te Hana border checkpoint north of Auckland. (Source: Getty)

- Travel early in the morning or later in the day to avoid the worst of the traffic

- If you're feeling rusty behind the wheel, go a bit slower than normal, increase your following distance and take a few more breaks

- Take activities for any children to keep them occupied and to prevent them getting grumpy on the ride

"Get out of the car, stretch your legs, let the kids run around. If you’ve got animals with you, let them have a break as well. Have some snacks, have some drinks, because you might end up spending a bit longer in the car than you hoped for," Thomsen said.

"If we all just relax and try and chill and have a good holiday, that’s the key thing."