Robinson in fine form after career-best finish in Super-G

Alice Robinson is hitting her stride ahead of next year's Winter Olympics with the Kiwi alpine ski racer securing a career-best result in Super-G at the World Cup in Switzerland.

Alice Robinson (Source: Photosport)

Robinson, the youngest in the field, finished fourth in the field at St Moritz but was just 0.09 seconds outside a place on the podium.

The 20-year-old had her very first run on the slope on Saturday, finishing in 24th place 3.02s behind race winner and current world champion Lara Gut-Behrami (Switzerland).

“It was a tough race, my first time skiing down the track,” she said after the race.

“It’s a difficult slope with lots of terrain and rolls and it was also quite flat light, but I had some good sections and a couple of decent size mistakes, so a lot of room for improvement.”

Robinson managed to take some knowledge from the experience though and returned Sunday to finish just 0.52s behind Italian race winner Federica Brignone thanks in large part to a fast top section.

Fellow Italian Elena Curtoni finished second with USA's Mikaela Shiffrin claiming her second bronze medal for the weekend.

Robinson's previous best finish in the Super-G was 10th last February.

The result adds to her impressive pair of World Cup wins and a second-place finish in her favoured discipline of Giant Slalom last season.