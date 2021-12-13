Police release new CCTV image of missing Auckland man

Police continue to appeal for sightings or any information on the whereabouts of Atonio Finau, aged 65, who has been missing for almost a month.

Missing man Atonio Finau pictured in the clothes he was last seen wearing. (Source: NZ Police)

Finau’s last sighting was last month on November 16, and police and his family have serious concerns for his welfare.

"Despite a number of inquiries being carried out, his whereabouts remains unknown," police say in a statement.

Finau lives in the Ōtāhuhu area but drove to Laingholm on Monday November 15, where he left his car, a black coloured Nissan Murano SUV/wagon.

"Inquiries have established that on the afternoon of Tuesday November 16, he caught a bus from Laingholm to the New Lynn bus depot.

Finau's disappearance is out of character and police are appealing for anyone with any sightings of Finau to contact them.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 105 and quote file number 211203/4366.