Northland NYE festival postponed as region remains at Red

Popular Northland music festival Northern Bass has postponed its new year's event following the Government's announcement the region will remain at Red at least until the traffic light system is reviewed on January 17.

Music festival file image. (Source: istock.com)

Northland is set to stay at Red due to its vaccination rate. As of Sunday, this sat at 81 per cent fully vaccinated. The general population sits at 89 per cent.

Northern Bass, held in Mangawhai over December 29-31 announced it was postponing the event, posting on Facebook that it "wasn't what we wanted to hear".

"First up we want to say thank you all for sticking with us through all of the uncertainty. But with today's announcement that Northland is staying in Red, we aren't able to hold Northern Bass on Dec 29-31. This means that we will be postponing NB to Jan 28/29/30, 2022.

"We have been working on this year's festival for over a year, with the first acts booked in October 2020. This is has been thousands of hours of work and we are heartbroken. We know that you have spent money and time planning to come and celebrate with us, we feel for you too! "

Ticket holders will get three options which include holding onto tickets for January transferring tickets to Northern Bass in 2022/23 or refunding tickets.

It comes as one of the biggest events on the summer festival calendar - Gisborne’s Rhythm and Vines - has been moved to Easter.