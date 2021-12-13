Ex-Lake Alice staffer pleads not guilty to injecting children

An 89-year-old former staffer at Lake Alice has pleaded not guilty to eight charges of injecting children with a sedative at the psychiatric hospital in the 1970s.

The man, who appeared in the Whanganui District Court on Tuesday morning, has elected trial by jury.

He has name suppression until December 21.

Hundreds of former Lake Alice patients say they suffered abuse while at the hospital during the 1970s.

Last week, a police inquiry into Lake Alice also found sufficient evidence to charge head child psychiatrist Selwyn Leeks, but they couldn't because he's not fit to stand trial.