Slow-slip earthquake taking place beneath Kāpiti

After five years of being stuck to the overlying Australian plate, GNS Science said the subducting Pacific Plate has started moving again.

Since the slow-slip event began in mid-September, experts have recorded six centimetres of movement at the plate boundary so far.

It is expected to continue for several more months.

Slow-slip events are common in New Zealand, most frequently occurring off the east coast.

The last time a slow-slip event occurred in the Kāpiti area was after the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake.

GNS Science said they can involve the same amount of movement on the plate boundary as a magnitude 7 quake, but they occur so slowly no one would know.

Small, local earthquakes can occur, but none have been detected at this stage associated with the slow-slip event.

GNS Science said the only way to measure and record slow-slip events is by looking at GPS data to see how the land is moving.

