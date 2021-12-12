Slow-slip earthquake taking place beneath Kāpiti

Source:

After five years of being stuck to the overlying Australian plate, GNS Science said the subducting Pacific Plate has started moving again.

(Source: rnz.co.nz)

Since the slow-slip event began in mid-September, experts have recorded six centimetres of movement at the plate boundary so far.

It is expected to continue for several more months.

Slow-slip events are common in New Zealand, most frequently occurring off the east coast.

The last time a slow-slip event occurred in the Kāpiti area was after the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake.

GNS Science said they can involve the same amount of movement on the plate boundary as a magnitude 7 quake, but they occur so slowly no one would know.

Small, local earthquakes can occur, but none have been detected at this stage associated with the slow-slip event.

GNS Science said the only way to measure and record slow-slip events is by looking at GPS data to see how the land is moving.

