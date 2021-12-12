Man attacked by Singapore otters thought he 'was going to die'

A man says he was attacked by a pack of wild otters in Singapore's botanic gardens, leaving him with multiple wounds on his legs, fingers and buttocks.

Graham Spencer was on a walk late last month when a "convoy" of 20 otters ambushed him, causing him to fall.

They trampled over him and bit him.

"The whole process was 10 or 12 seconds, I couldn't move...I thought I was going to die. If they bite my face or my neck, I'm dead," he told Reuters.

He was saved when a friend scared them off.

It's thought they may have been startled when a runner mistakenly stepped on one in the morning light.

"I weighed more than 200 pounds and I couldn't get up without my friend's help, if the otters had attack a girl or child, they surely could not have survived," Spencer said.