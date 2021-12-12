Man attacked by Singapore otters thought he 'was going to die'

Source: 1News

A man says he was attacked by a pack of wild otters in Singapore's botanic gardens, leaving him with multiple wounds on his legs, fingers and buttocks.

Graham Spencer was on a walk late last month when a "convoy" of 20 otters ambushed him, causing him to fall.

They trampled over him and bit him.

"The whole process was 10 or 12 seconds, I couldn't move...I thought I was going to die. If they bite my face or my neck, I'm dead," he told Reuters.

He was saved when a friend scared them off.

It's thought they may have been startled when a runner mistakenly stepped on one in the morning light.

"I weighed more than 200 pounds and I couldn't get up without my friend's help, if the otters had attack a girl or child, they surely could not have survived," Spencer said.

WorldAnimalsAsia

Popular Stories

1

Humid, wet weather forecast for much of NZ

2

Covid-19 traffic light settings to be reviewed today

3

Ardern, Breakfast exchange 'tasteful' Christmas gifts

4

Woman charged with murder of man dumped at medical centre

5

Checkpoint stickers for Northland border run out a day early

Latest Stories

Humid, wet weather forecast for much of NZ

NZR enforce vaccine certificates for 2022 rugby season

One family's two-year battle to help son buy first home

Interview with the Vampire author Anne Rice, dies aged 80

Victorian man jailed for using dogs to kill native wildlife

Related Stories

Lion in zoo on outskirts of Indian city of Chennai dies of Covid-19

Santa swims through fish tank in bizarre Tokyo tradition

Watch: Wild boar leaps over counter at Chinese tea shop

Family of Kiwi missing after livestock ship sinking engages experts to create map of where crew could be