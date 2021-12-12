'It's my time' - Kara-France in UFC title talks after KO win

Kiwi MMA fighter Kai Kara-France has launched himself into the conversation for a shot at a UFC title after his big win in Las Vegas.

Kara-France welcomed former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt to the flyweight division on Sunday with a first round technical knockout.

The convincing victory was Kara-France's second-straight first round knockout and earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from UFC president Dana White.

"Don't Blink" dedicated the result to late City Kickboxing teammate Fau Vake, who died earlier this year after being assaulted on the street, before saying he wants his shot at the crown.

Kai Kara-France, right, lands a punch against Cody Garbrandt (Source: Associated Press)

"I told you I was going to answer a lot of questions tonight and that's what I did," Kara-France said.

"I know I'm the best in the world and in taking out a former champ, it puts me in line for a title shot."

Kara-France was ranked sixth in the UFC's flyweight division entering the fight but can expect to move closer to champion Brandon Moreno after improving his record to 23-9.

Moreno faces Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270 in January to defend his title, with Kara-France stating he wants the winner for his next bout.

"In 2022, you'll be seeing the new flyweight champion right here."

Shortly after the bout, Kara-France posted a brief message on social media for his fans.

"Just a Māori boy from NZ! It’s my time," he said.