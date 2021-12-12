'It's my time' - Kara-France in UFC title talks after KO win

Source: 1News

Kiwi MMA fighter Kai Kara-France has launched himself into the conversation for a shot at a UFC title after his big win in Las Vegas.

Kara-France welcomed former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt to the flyweight division on Sunday with a first round technical knockout.

The convincing victory was Kara-France's second-straight first round knockout and earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from UFC president Dana White.

"Don't Blink" dedicated the result to late City Kickboxing teammate Fau Vake, who died earlier this year after being assaulted on the street, before saying he wants his shot at the crown.

Kai Kara-France, right, lands a punch against Cody Garbrandt

Kai Kara-France, right, lands a punch against Cody Garbrandt (Source: Associated Press)

"I told you I was going to answer a lot of questions tonight and that's what I did," Kara-France said.

"I know I'm the best in the world and in taking out a former champ, it puts me in line for a title shot."

Kara-France was ranked sixth in the UFC's flyweight division entering the fight but can expect to move closer to champion Brandon Moreno after improving his record to 23-9.

Moreno faces Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270 in January to defend his title, with Kara-France stating he wants the winner for his next bout.

"In 2022, you'll be seeing the new flyweight champion right here."

Shortly after the bout, Kara-France posted a brief message on social media for his fans.

"Just a Māori boy from NZ! It’s my time," he said.

SportCombat Sports

Popular Stories

1

Humid, wet weather forecast for much of NZ

2

Covid-19 traffic light settings to be reviewed today

3

Ardern, Breakfast exchange 'tasteful' Christmas gifts

4

Woman charged with murder of man dumped at medical centre

5

Checkpoint stickers for Northland border run out a day early

Latest Stories

Humid, wet weather forecast for much of NZ

NZR enforce vaccine certificates for 2022 rugby season

One family's two-year battle to help son buy first home

Interview with the Vampire author Anne Rice, dies aged 80

Victorian man jailed for using dogs to kill native wildlife