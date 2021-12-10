Young child dies in sea off Napier's Marine Parade

Source: 1News

A young child has died in the sea off Napier's Marine Parade on Friday afternoon.

The beach off Napier's Marine Parade.

The beach off Napier's Marine Parade. (Source: istock.com)

Police said emergency services were called at around 3.30pm after receiving a report a child was in difficulty in the sea off Marine Parade in Napier South.

Four police officers and a member of the public went into the water to try and rescue the child, but it tragically died.

The member of the public was also taken to hospital for assessment.

"No one expects a visit to the beach to end this way," Eastern District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park said.

"This is a devastating outcome for this family and our thoughts and aroha are with them."

Police will make enquiries in relation to the child's death on behalf of the Coroner to understand what occurred.

A rāhui is expected to be put in place and further details will be provided once available.

