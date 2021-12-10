Two Covid-19 deaths in Auckland

Two people have died in Auckland hospitals overnight with Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has announced on Friday.





A nurse in a negative pressure room. (Source: 1News)

One person died at Middlemore Hospital.





"Their family has requested that no information be publicly provided about this person and out of respect, the Ministry will not be providing any further details," the Health Ministry said in a written statement.





The second person was admitted to Auckland City Hospital due to their Covid-19 infection. The case has been referred to the Coroner.





"The Ministry would like to express its heartfelt condolences and sends its sympathies to the families of both of these people at this sad time."

It brings New Zealand's death toll from Covid-19 to 46.

On Friday there were 95 Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand.