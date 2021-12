Name suppression has lifted on one of the men charged with murdering Christchurch teenager Connor Whitehead.

Connor Whitehead. (Source: Supplied)

He is 36-year-old Joshua Smith.

Others alleged to have been involved, will keep their names secret until February.

A 23-year-old woman, Kelly Archbold, charged with being an accessory can also be named on Thursday.

Whitehead was fatally shot outside a party on November 5.