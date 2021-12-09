Tauranga mum urges vaccination after daughter catches Covid

A Tauranga mum is calling on people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 after her young daughter contracted the virus at a family dinner.

Shakyra Bachop-Mauger. (Source: Supplied)

Shakyra Bachop-Mauger likely contracted Covid-19 during a fleeting hug with an unvaccinated adult at a family dinner, the Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation said in a media release on Thursday.

The 11-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 on November 23, one week after attending a family member’s birthday dinner at a Tauranga restaurant.

She was infected after briefly hugging an unvaccinated young man in the group who had been unknowingly carrying the virus. The man’s six-year-old son also tested positive for Covid-19 several days later.

The remainder of the group had been fully vaccinated.

“One simple hug between two unvaccinated people was the infection point,” Shakyra’s mum Joanne Gates said.

“That’s all it took to pass the virus on. Our lives have been disrupted for three weeks now, but we’re also proof of how those of us who are double-vaxxed can avoid Covid; it’s incredible, really.”

Joanne Gates with her daughter Shakyra Bachop-Mauger. (Source: Supplied)

Gates said they’re a family who “does all the right things around Covid”, including using the Covid Tracer app and checking the locations of interest.

“But sadly, because someone unvaccinated was unknowingly infected and passed it into our family, we’ve suffered the consequences, and they are quite huge really.

“My plea is for everyone who can to trust the advice of health professionals, avoid misinformation online, and roll up your sleeves for the vulnerable people in our society, especially children who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.”

The Pāpāmoa girl has since made a full recovery after 15 days of self-isolation at home with her family.

Shakyra’s GP, Dr Dan McIntosh, says getting vaccinated is the best way to protect the most vulnerable people in our community.

“Shakyra’s story illustrates how your vaccination can protect others and how getting tested early can prevent spread in your community,” he said.

“This family has done everything right and, as a result, have successfully negotiated Covid infection.”