Man to be sentenced for murder of Constable Matthew Hunt

The man who murdered Constable Matthew Hunt and attempted to kill his partner will be sentenced at the High Court in Auckland on Friday.

Eli Epiha (Source: 1News)

Eli Epiha, 25, opened fire at the two officers on a residential street in West Auckland, in June last year.

He pleaded guilty to murdering Constable Hunt a week before his trial began in July, and a jury then found him guilty of attempting to kill Constable David Goldfinch too.

Constable Hunt's mother said the two weeks of evidence was "harrowing" and made the loss of her son " all the more traumatic".

Constable Matthew Hunt (Source: 1News)

Epiha was initially scheduled to be sentenced in October, alongside the woman who helped him escape from the scene of the shooting.

The sentencing for Natalie Bracken, 31, went ahead as planned, but Justice Venning, who's presided over proceedings, ruled Epiha's sentencing should not go ahead due to Auckland's Covid-19 lockdown.

It would have had to go ahead online with all parties attending virtually, and Venning didn't believe that was appropriate.

He issued a minute in late September saying, "Mr Epiha should be present and it is important the victims and Mr Epiha's family have the opportunity to be present".

1News understands there will be statements in court from Matthew Hunt's mother Diane, sister Eleanor, his Uncle and close friend Sam Swaffield.

Constable Goldfinch, who Epiha fired 10 bullets at, is also expected to be present to read his victim impact statement.

The sentencing will begin at 9am.