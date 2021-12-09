Man to be sentenced for murder of Constable Matthew Hunt

Laura James
By Laura James, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

The man who murdered Constable Matthew Hunt and attempted to kill his partner will be sentenced at the High Court in Auckland on Friday.

Eli Epiha

Eli Epiha (Source: 1News)

Eli Epiha, 25, opened fire at the two officers on a residential street in West Auckland, in June last year.

He pleaded guilty to murdering Constable Hunt a week before his trial began in July, and a jury then found him guilty of attempting to kill Constable David Goldfinch too.

Constable Hunt's mother said the two weeks of evidence was "harrowing" and made the loss of her son " all the more traumatic".

Constable Matthew Hunt

Constable Matthew Hunt (Source: 1News)

Epiha was initially scheduled to be sentenced in October, alongside the woman who helped him escape from the scene of the shooting.

The sentencing for Natalie Bracken, 31, went ahead as planned, but Justice Venning, who's presided over proceedings, ruled Epiha's sentencing should not go ahead due to Auckland's Covid-19 lockdown.

It would have had to go ahead online with all parties attending virtually, and Venning didn't believe that was appropriate.

He issued a minute in late September saying, "Mr Epiha should be present and it is important the victims and Mr Epiha's family have the opportunity to be present".

1News understands there will be statements in court from Matthew Hunt's mother Diane, sister Eleanor, his Uncle and close friend Sam Swaffield.

Constable Goldfinch, who Epiha fired 10 bullets at, is also expected to be present to read his victim impact statement.

The sentencing will begin at 9am.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Tauranga mum urges vaccination after daughter catches Covid

2

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby girl

3

Business NZ turns its back on proposed Fair Pay Agreements

4

Man to be sentenced for murder of Constable Matthew Hunt

5

Ardern reflects on democracy's fragility at Biden's summit

Latest Stories

Man to be sentenced for murder of Constable Matthew Hunt

Oklahoma executes man for 1985 slaying of schoolteacher

China warns of 'politicising sports' after O'Connor's comment

Ardern reflects on democracy's fragility at Biden's summit

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby girl

Related Stories

Large police presence as two injured in Epsom 'altercation'

Teens charged with fleeing police, injuring officer

Full video: Auckland cops speak about drug smuggling bust

Arrests made after man seriously assaulted in Remuera