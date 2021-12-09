Hayden Marshall-Inman's family remember Whakaari victim

Friends and family of Hayden Marshall-Inman have travelled by boat and jet ski to just off Whakaari/ White Island, two years after the eruption that killed him and 21 other people.

Family of White Island victim Hayden Marshall-Inman (Source: Supplied)

The body of tour guide Marshall-Inman and that of Australian tourist Winona Langford have never been found.

Four wreaths were laid in the water - for Marshall-Inman, Langford, survivors and the crew.

1News was provided a photo of those who travelled on Thursday by Marshall-Inman's family.

Whakatāne Mayor Judy Turner said no-one in the region would forget the day and the aftermath, especially those who helped the victims and survivors.

The thoughts of those directly affected were front of mind.

'We haven't forgotten them, we're very admiring of the courageous journey they've had to take, and continue to take."

Covid restrictions meant a small public service was held today, while plans for a permanent memorial were ongoing.

WorkSafe had charged 13 parties with health and safety breaches.

The agency itself has been criticised for its regulation of activities on the island.