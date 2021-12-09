Auckland makeup store Sephora a new location of interest

Source: 1News

Makeup store Sephora in central Auckland has been named as a high-risk Covid-19 location of interest.

(Source: Supplied)

The Ministry of Health is asking anyone who visited Sephora in Queen Street on Thursday December 2 from 10.17am to 2.15pm to isolate immediately.

People are being asked to monitor their symptoms and get tested immediately and on day five.

Sephora is among several new locations of interest listed by the Ministry of Health on Thursday morning.

The others include:

- City Sports Bar, Tauranga: Tuesday 30, November, 5.45pm - 7pm

- Brookfield Hot Bread Shop, Tauranga: Saturday 4 December 1, 12.30pm - 1pm

- The Orchard Thieves Pizza, Welcome Bay: Saturday 4 December, 5.30pm - 6.45pm

- Countdown Papamoa: Saturday 4 December, 7.45pm - 9pm.

There were 103 Covid-19 cases recorded in the community in New Zealand on Thursday.

New ZealandCoronavirus Pandemic

