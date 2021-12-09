All Blacks veteran Moody re-signs with NZR until 2024

Veteran All Black Joe Moody looks set to finish his career in New Zealand with the 33-year-old re-signing with New Zealand Rugby until 2024.

Joe Moody. (Source: 1News)

Moody and NZR confirmed the contract extension on Friday morning.

“It’s a bloody good footy scene here in New Zealand and I’ve got a great set up down here in Christchurch," Moody said.

"[I'm] looking forward to getting stuck in again over the next few seasons and playing my part."

The 57-Test prop will be 36 at the end of his new contract, one year after the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

The deal is a boost for the All Blacks who are developing the next batch of loosehead props, such as Southland talent Ethan de Groot, to take over the No.1 jersey.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said he welcomed Moody's decision.

“It’s great news having ‘Moods’ recommit for the next few years," Foster said.

"He’s a hugely respected member of our squad and goes about his work in a quiet, understated way.

"We look forward to working with him in the seasons to come and I know he will be fully committed to being the best he can possibly be.”

Moody has had 49 starts in his 57-Test career after debuting for the All Blacks in 2014 and was a member of the 2015 World Cup winning team.

He also has over 100 caps for the Crusaders; experience coach Scott Robertson was delighted to retain.

“Joe is a proud 100-game Crusader who cares about this team and has been a key part of our front row for the past nine seasons," Robertson said.

"He really has set the benchmark for loosehead props worldwide and we’re grateful he’ll continue to share his expertise over the next three seasons, with our young front rowers coming through.”