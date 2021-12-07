Wellington Council reveals whacky dog names registered in 2021

Source: 1News

Wellingtonians have shown they have plenty of imagination when it comes to naming their dogs.

A dog chews on a tennis ball (file image).

A dog chews on a tennis ball (file image). (Source: istock.com)

On Tuesday, Wellington City Council released its list of its favourite dog names registered in the city this year.

The top 10 were:

• Captain Nana Spider-Pig Wolfstein The Second

• Elgood Imperial Stout I Scott

• Detective Justice Butterfield

• Captain Jack Sparrow

• Fenrir Baldur von Ritzweber

• Flash Sparkle Moonbeam

• Gofetch Quantum Leap Frankie

• Joan of Bark

• Miss Dolly Pawton

• Nuggie McSchnugglebutt

As for most popular names, Charlie took the top spot, with 166 dogs registered with the name in 2021. The top three was rounded out by Bella and Poppy.

The council also listed the most popular books sold in the city.

The Obamas' biographies were among them, while the popularity of New Zealand and especially Māori writers continues to grow. For the second year in a row, Scotty Morrison’s guides to learning Te Reo are in the top ten for print, and this year he is also in the top ten for eBooks.

Becky Manawatu’s multi-award-winning book Auē was in the top three for fiction, taking her place amongst international prize winners. Charlotte Grimshaw’s biography of growing up in a New Zealand literary family raced in to the top five of biographies.

Wellingtonians doubled their borrowing of picture books, craft books, and books about food and wine and borrowed fewer books on philosophy, relationships and medicine.

