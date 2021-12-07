Tauranga school to remain open despite Covid case

A Tauranga school has decided to remain open despite having a Covid case being recorded amongst its students last week.

Maungatapu School. (Source: Google Maps)

In a social media post on Tuesday afternoon, Maungatapu School principal Tane Bennett said one of the school's students had caught the virus and was infectious at the school last Friday.

While similar occurrences had seen fellow Tauranga schools, Tahatai Coast School and Te Akau ki Pāpāmoa School, shut their doors for a few days in order for students and staff to get tested, Bennett said doing so was not necessary at Maungatapu.

"Based on international and local evidence and experience, the risk of Covid-19 transmission within school settings is considered low. This means that it is no longer necessary for the school to immediately close when a case has been identified as infectious while at school. Maungatapu School is staying open at this time," he said.

"Please watch for symptoms and if any develop, get tested immediately and stay at home.

"If you do not have any Covid-19 symptoms, you can still come to school."

Tenpin Tauranga was listed as a high risk location of interest on Tuesday evening.

The entry, listed on the Ministry of Health's website, said those at the facility on Tuesday November 30 between 10.45am and 2pm should self-isolate and get tested immediately.

Other less at-risk entries in Tauranga listed on Tuesday included The Warehouse Cameron Rd, Pak'n'Save Cameron Rd and 14th Ave Dairy, also all on November 30 between 1pm and 8.15pm.

Those who visited those locations during that time should monitor for Covid-19 symptoms and get tested if symptoms arise.