Severe flooding threatens part of SH1 in Manawatū-Whanganui

Source: 1News

Severe flooding is threatening to close part of State Highway 1 in Manawatū-Whanganui.

The road between Ōhau and Ōtaki remains open at this stage, however the water is reportedly rising, police say.

There may be further delays or road closures as a result.

It comes after cars were submerged amid raging floodwaters on Monday morning in Wellington.

READ MORE: Cars submerged as heavy rain causes flooding in Wellington

Motorists have been asked to avoid or postpone unnecessary travel in the area if possible, take extra precautions and drive to the conditions.

Monday's downpour means Wellington has already met its average rainfall for December over a 14-hour period.

