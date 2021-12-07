NZ’s top trending Google searches for 2021 revealed

New Zealand's top trending searches for 2021 have been revealed, with Covid-19 and how Kiwis were performing on the world stage front of people's minds.

Google search (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Google put together top trending search lists under Kiwis, global figures, non-Covid-19 news events, when, sweet recipes, savoury recipes, loss, Covid-19 related, sports, and TV shows. Under each heading were 10 entries.

Kiwis really wanted to keep across the country's Covid-19 situation, searching Covid-19 NZ and Googling locations of interest, the number of cases, the vaccine and how to book in, the traffic light system, My Covid Record, My Health Account and My Vaccine Pass.

Googling NBA came in second, with sport-related searches also taking out six of the top 10 slots. Kiwi sporting figures dominated search interest and included Lisa Carrington, Lydia Ko and Chris Cairns.

Sophie Pascoe, Joseph Parker and Valerie Adams were also searched.

Searching Australia vs India and NRL came ahead of the Olympics.

Kiwis also wanted to know more about certain politicians, Googling Judith Collins and Nicola Willis.

Actors Alec Baldwin and Christopher Reeve were at the top of global figures, with the disappearance of four-year-old Australian girl Cleo Smith listed as third.

When Covid wasn't top of Kiwis' minds in terms of the news, they wanted to know the latest about the country's March 5 tsunami warning, then the Kermadec Islands and RSV.

Kiwis seemed to be forgetful about when to treat loved ones, Googling when Father's and Mother's Day is, along with Valentine's Day.

In the kitchen, Kiwis really wanted to know how to make an apple crumble, carrot cake and scones under sweet recipes. For savoury, it was guacamole, pumpkin soup and pizza dough.

In terms of loss, people searched the death of rugby union player Sean Wainui, Prince Phillip and Gabby Petito.

For TV shows, Squid Game, Bridgerton and Sweet Tooth topped the list.

Overall most Googled:

- Covid-19 NZ

- NBA

- Stuff NZ

- Australia vs India

- NRL

- Locations of interest

- Olympic medal table

- Cricinfo

- My Covid Record

- Australian Open