NZ Post urges Kiwis to get in early ahead of Christmas rush

You need to be organised if Santa’s going to arrive on time this year.

A woman shopping online. (Source: istock.com)

NZ Post has brought forward its shipping dates for personal customers, advising anything to be sent by courier should be sent by December 20 to arrive in time for Christmas Day. It has wiped the express courier service availability from the website for personal customers, while economy post items should be sent by December 16.

This is a couple of days earlier than in previous years.

The postal company cited unprecedented demand to its business customers in its explanation for bringing forward the dates alongside proposed ferry strikes, which have now been cancelled.

It states on the website that Christmas dates are changing, and says everything is correct as of December 7.

For business customers, courier economy postage should be sent by December 14, courier items but December 20, and express items can be sent on Christmas Eve.

When approached for comment by 1News, the company did not want to speak, saying it intended to put out information wider on Wednesday and had not yet communicated changes to its staff.