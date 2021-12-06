Ardern wishes Luxon well managing National’s ‘3 past leaders'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has denied taking a dig at new National leader Chris Luxon ahead of their meeting in the House on Tuesday.

Ardern will be facing off against the new Opposition leader for the first time on Tuesday afternoon.

“This is now the fifth Opposition leader I’ve faced and that doesn’t change my job,” she told reporters at the post-Cabinet media conference on Monday afternoon.

“My job is exactly the same as it’s always been so my approach – be it in the House or in any other regard – will be the same as well.”

Ardern said she has “treated every Opposition Leader exactly the same” and “will continue to do”, adding that it “doesn’t change my job and what I have a responsibility to do”.

She said she was unconcerned about Luxon’s potential advantage in the House as the former CEO of Air New Zealand.

“Parliament and politics and a pandemic is a completely different environment but I wish the new Leader of the Opposition well,” she said after being asked about Luxon's business management.

“I don’t imagine it’s easy to manage a caucus where you have three past leaders within it so that can’t be an easy job, so I do wish him good luck.”

Ardern denied her comment was a dig at Luxon.

“No, it’s a statement of fact.”