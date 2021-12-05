Public toilet in Whanganui listed as location of interest

A public toilet and a food market have been identified as Covid-19 locations of interest in Whanganui.

Kai Iwi Beach public toilets. (Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google maps)

It comes as the region recorded their first case of Covid-19 in the Delta outbreak on Saturday.

People who visited the Polson St Foodmarket on Friday December 3 between 1.15pm and 1.45pm are being asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

Anyone who visited the public toilets at Kai Iwi Beach is also being asked to monitor symptoms if they visited between Tuesday November 30 and Friday December 2.

Full details of times and locations can be found on the Ministry of Health's website.

There were 106 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the community on Sunday.

One of the new cases one is in Whanganui, three in Northland, 93 in Auckland, eight in Waikato and one in Canterbury.