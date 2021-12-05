No restful summer for Covid response workers

When the rest of the country is flat out on a beach towel, several thousand public servants will be flat out at work trying to keep them safe.

Testing centre staff, border workers, vaccinators and more will all be on the tools, with no chance to take a break.

Q+A reporter Whena Owen met contact tracer Leonora Thoms in Wellington, who’s preparing to spend Christmas in the office breaking the news to people they’ve tested positive for Covid-19.

“We break the news as gently as we can,” said Thoms, who said she often gives people a few minutes to compose themselves after letting them know.

Thoms, a qualified and registered nurse, said that continuing to use the contact tracer app will make a huge difference to her team’s work.

“We’re really like a detective – we can seem quite nosy,” she said.

She personally will not get to spend Christmas Day with her kids.

“Covid doesn’t take a break over Christmas, so we will all be working. I’ve got a four-year-old and a two-year-old and I’d love to be at home with them, but this is also important work that needs doing.”

