Cars submerged as heavy rain causes flooding in Wellington

Cars have been submerged in floodwaters in Wellington on Monday morning, following heavy rainfall.

Cars submerged in flood waters at Riverbank Carpark. (Source: Supplied)

In an update on the wild weather, Hutt City Council wrote on Facebook that contractors were on site at the Riverbank Carpark, which has closed, "doing their best to move any remaining cars to higher ground".

"There is flooding along Harcourt Werry Drive. We're keeping an eye on the situation but strongly suggest you avoid the area," the council warned.

Flooding at Otaihanga Domain in Waikanae. (Source: 1News)

"Take care Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai and remember to drive to the conditions."

MetService tweeted that the capital had downpours of more than 60mm of rain in Wainuiomata and 48.4mm in Kelburn just before 8am.

"Both these stations recorded more than 25mm/hr – that is a lot of rain," the weather agency said.

Flooding on Paekakariki Hill Road, Kapiti Coast. (Source: Supplied)

"Take extra care this morning as there may be surface flooding or slips on the road. The Heavy Rain Warning is in force until this afternoon."

The southerly change came through and dumped more than 25 mm of rain over parts of Wellington in the last hour☔



Take extra care this morning as there may be surface flooding or slips on the road. The Heavy Rain Warning is in force until this afternoon🟠 pic.twitter.com/ltn9Aug3jr — MetService (@MetService) December 5, 2021

Waka Kotahi NZTA also tweeted, warning motorists of delays.

The agency said the right southbound lane of State Highway 1 was blocked for a time after a crash at the Churton Park on-ramp at about 6.30am.

Later in the morning, at about 7.20am, Waka Kotahi said due to flooding, the left northbound lane of State Highway 2 in Petone was blocked just before the Dowse Drive off-ramp.

Then at 8am, it advised there was another crash in Ngauranga on State Highway 2. The right northbound lane was blocked after the interchange.

All three sites are now clear.

SH1 CHURTON PARK, SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 6:30AM

Due to a crash, the right southbound lane is BLOCKED after the Churton Park on-ramp. Please take extra care and expect DELAYS along this route. Emergency services and contractors are on-site. ^DL pic.twitter.com/WjAaw8FHGg — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) December 5, 2021

Just after 10am, Waka Kotahi said Block Road in Melling was closed due to flooding.

"Take extra care and expect delays around SH2 Melling. Thank you for your ongoing patience," the agency said.

Meanwhile, Paremata School has also been closed on Monday, with parents being instructed to collect their children if they were in before-school care.

Principal Bryce Coleman confirmed the closure to 1News, after sewage started running into the school grounds from Station Road.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1News they have attended two reports of flooded properties since 9am on Monday - one in Kilbirnie and one in Seatoun.