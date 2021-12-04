Photos: NZDF, police depart for Solomon Islands

Source: 1News

New Zealand Defence Force personnel and police departed for the Solomon Islands on Saturday following recent unrest and rioting in the capital of Honiara.

NZ police personnel boarding a flight to the Solomon Islands

NZ police personnel boarding a flight to the Solomon Islands (Source: Supplied)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday confirmed the deployment, and said New Zealand was “committed to its responsibilities and playing its part in upholding regional security”.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force Boeing B757 and a C-130 Hercules left New Zealand on Saturday morning, transporting army and police personnel, vehicles and other equipment from the RNZAF Base Ohakea and RNZAF Base Auckland.

NZDF staff on board the C-130 Hercules

NZDF staff on board the C-130 Hercules (Source: Supplied)

Defence Minister Peeni Henare earlier said an initial NZDF assessment team of approximately 15 personnel would deploy on Thursday, followed by a larger group of up to 50 NZDF and police on the weekend.

The main body of the NZDF contingent departed for Solomon Islands today

The main body of the NZDF contingent departed for Solomon Islands today (Source: Supplied)

Henare said NZDF personnel would “support the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in maintaining stability, engaging with communities and providing public reassurance”.

The deployment on Saturday comes after the Solomon Islands Government formally requested New Zealand’s assistance on Tuesday.

Australia has also sent police, diplomats and defence personnel.

