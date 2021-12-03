Williamson out of second Test due to troublesome elbow

The Black Caps have been dealt a massive blow in their quest to make history in India with skipper Kane Williamson ruled out of the second Test with injury.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Caps confirmed Williamson's absence after leaving him out of the XI for the Mumbai Test, which had a delayed start on Friday.

Coach Gary Stead said the persistent elbow injury Williamson has battled throughout 2021 flared up again during the first Test in Kanpur and had failed to improve since.

"It's been a really tough time for Kane having to deal with such a persistent injury," Stead said.

"While we've been able to manage the injury through the year and the T20 World Cup, the shift to Test cricket and the increased batting loading has re-aggravated his elbow.

"Ultimately the injury is still not right and while he got through the Kanpur Test, it was clear playing in the second Test wasn't an option.

"We all know how much he loves playing and leading this team, particularly in Test cricket, so it's a very difficult decision to sit out."

It comes after the Black Caps pulled off a gritty draw in Kanpur to keep their chances of winning their first ever Test series in India alive.

To make matters worse, there's a possibility Williamson could miss more action over the summer in order to get the troublesome elbow properly addressed.

"It's been a challenging year for Kane trying to manage his elbow and it's important we now formulate a good plan with him to ensure the injury does not continue to plague him," Stead said.

"He will likely require a sustained period of rest followed by rehabilitation, strengthening and gradual batting loading."

Tom Latham will lead the side in Williamson's place with the final playing XI to be confirmed at the toss, which has been delayed due to a wet outfield at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

For India, three players will be missing.

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma dislocated his left little finger during the final day of the first Test match and is ruled out of the second Test.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury in Kanpur and after undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm. He has been advised rest and will miss the Test.

Ajinkya Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the first Test match. Since he has not recovered completely, he has also been ruled out.