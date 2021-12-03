Trump has 'very big' plans for political comeback

Donald Trump is planning to have a “very big” year in 2022, and “an even bigger” 2024, when the next US Presidential Election is due to take place.

Former US President Donald Trump. (Source: Getty)

The former President - who was succeeded by current President Joe Biden in January - claims that a number of Republican candidates in the upcoming midterms want his endorsement - and hinted that he could be planning a fresh bid to return to The White House.

The 75-year-old real estate mogul told former UKIP leader Nigel Farage in a wide-ranging interview with GB News: "It's a very important job, because we're going to have a very big '22, and I think we're going to have an even bigger '24.

"But what happened is, what's happening is, everybody wants the endorsements, it's become very important, the most important and the most powerful endorsement that our country has seen."

Trump boasted to Farage that he governed his country to “a level it’s never seen before” during his time in office.

When asked about why he would want to return to the “hell” of electoral politics, the former commander-in-chief credited his love for his nation.

Trump also took credit for the Covid-19 vaccine programme - despite having left office immediately after it began and being widely critiqued for his gross negligence in the handling of the pandemic - and saving "tens of millions of people” in less than a year.

He said: “Then we had Covid come in, and then I brought it back, came up with vaccines that you're using, we're all using, the world is using, saved tens of millions of people throughout the world, in less than nine months.”

Trump claimed that the effort was supposed to “take 12 years”, but took mere months.

The former Apprentice host said: "We've done an amazing job. If you love the country you have no choice, it's not a question. It's just... this is a wonderful, beautiful life. But I like that too, because I was helping people.”

Trump explained that his desire to “help people” was why he entered the White House and he wants to continue to do so.

He added: "That's why I did it. And I think you'll be happy in the future too because that'll be your next question. But you'll be happy in the future."