NUKU tells stories of 100 indigenous wāhine

Storytelling is at the heart of indigenous cultures. In the modern day, the same rings true, but with the addition of new technologies, these stories are reaching new heights.

Award-winning journalist, photographer and social activist Qiane Matata-Sipu is amplifying the voices of the marginalised and magnificent louder than ever before.

It’s the result of 100 interviews with 100 indigenous wāhine — a voice of “intergenerational wisdom”, Matata-Sipu said.

NUKU is a multimedia movement showcasing a wide range of indigenous leadership and success from all walks of life.

“It is a podcast series. it's a photographic series. it's a video series and live events that we've held each year,” Matata-Sipu said.

Qiane Matata-Sipu. (Source: 1News)

And now, it’s all wrapped up in one very special pukapuka.

“I had zero idea what it took to publish a book and it was really important to me that we self-published because mana motuhake is what we should all aspire to have over our own lives,” Matata-Sipu said.