Luna Rossa confirm entry for next America's Cup

Italian syndicate Luna Rossa have confirmed they'll take another shot at claiming the Auld Mug after announcing their registration for the next America's Cup.

Luna Rossa. (Source: Photosport)

Luna Rossa beat out American Magic and INEOS Team UK to earn the right to challenge Team NZ earlier this year in Auckland but came up short 7-3 in the match race.

Luna Rossa. (Source: Photosport)

Skipper Max Sirena confirmed Friday his team hopes to go one better as they launched a book about their recent campaign.

"We have sent the 'notice of challenge', which includes the dossier with the documentation necessary to formalise registration for the event," Sirena told Italian news outlets.

"Now Team New Zealand and the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron will verify the validity of the documents: if everything is in order, the challenge will be accepted."

The announcement comes after American Magic earlier this week signalled their intent to challenge again and former holders Alinghi reportedly submitted their own application.

Sir Ben Ainslie's INEOS Team UK is also already part of the next regatta as the challenger of record.

Teams have until July 31 next year to enter, though late entries will be accepted up until May 341, 2023 - at an added cost.

A decision on the location of the regatta is also expected by March 31 with Cork in Ireland, Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and a multi-city bid from Spain in the running along with the distant hopes of a repeat in Auckland.