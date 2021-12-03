Kara-France to 'answer questions' in fight with former champ

Despite being locked out of his gym for 107 days and resorting to home workouts in Auckland's lockdown, Kiwi fighter Kai Kara-France is still shaping up to turn heads at UFC 269.

Kara-France is in the final stages of his preparations for next week’s fight against former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt. Some believe a victory will put Kara-France in the conversation for his own shot at the title.

“I'm ready to show the world I'm one of the best flyweights,” Kara-France told 1News.

“I'm going to take out the former champ and make a statement. I'm ready to put him away get a finish make a statement and have no excuses to give me a title shot.”

Kara-France heads to Las Vegas having last fought in front of a crowd in Auckland in February 2020.

Since then, he's lost one fight and won another in empty arenas but now – a silence he hopes to replicate at T-Mobile Arena.

“A lot of questions to be answered and I’ll be answering those all next week.”

Another battle he was facing was whether he and his young family could return to New Zealand post-fight, struggling to get an MIQ spot multiple times after watching City Kickboxing teammates like Dan Hooker previously have the same issues.

1News can reveal he was granted a life line to return home from Sport New Zealand.

“I’m thankful for them to accept my approval and giving me a bit of insight on what the future is to hold so I can come back home,” he said.

With that resolved, now all the man nicknamed "Don't Blink" is waiting for is his shot at UFC history.