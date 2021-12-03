Dunedin gang member 'found with large amount of meth'

A Mongrel Mob member has been arrested in Dunedin after he was found in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and LSD, police say.

The 34-year-old man has been charged with several drug-related offences including selling methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine for supply and possession of LSD for supply.

A police spokesperson says they are targeting organised crime groups who’re supplying vulnerable groups in the community with methamphetamine.

“The operation is part of police’s commitment to disrupting and dismantling drug networks.

Police ask anyone with information about suspected drug dealing in their community to contact 105 or Crime Stoppers on 00800 555 111.

The man will appear in the Dunedin District court on December 3.