Some storm-damaged Marlborough roads will take years to fix

It will take more than two years to fully repair some of the worst-damaged roads in Marlborough after an unprecedented storm in July.

A road remains closed months after a storm hit Marlborough in July. (Source: 1News)

Marlborough District Council on Thursday outlined a full timeline for when some of the most complex pieces of work will be complete, the latest date being mid-2023.

While there was significant damage across the region, the Kenepuru Sounds were the worst hit. Residents there were entirely cut off from the mainland until this week, with access only available by boat.

July storm summary. (Source: Supplied)

In some areas, the road was almost entirely washed away from underneath while significant slips, and a giant boulder, covered the roads in other areas.

Kenepuru Road, which only reopened to residents on Tuesday, won’t be entirely fixed until mid-2023, the council revealed on Thursday.

It’s hoped the road will be reopened to the public by April next year, though drivers can expect some delays and traffic management.

Queen Charlotte Drive, which connects Picton to Havelock, won’t be fixed until late 2022. While it’s been open the last couple of months, many areas are still one-way.

Work in the Pelorus and Waihopai areas is expected to be finished early next year, though the Waihopai bridge replacement will go into early 2023.