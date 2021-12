Police are investigating after a man in Napier was shot in the leg on Thursday.

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The man received a wound to his leg at an address in Marewa and was taken to hospital.

Police described the injury as "non-life threatening".

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated, with officers speaking to witnesses.

Anyone with information can contact 105, quoting reference number 211202/1399.

People can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.