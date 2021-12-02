Phoenix women round out squad with experienced defender

The Wellington Phoenix's A-League Women squad has had two big boosts ahead of their debut on Saturday, with the team signing both an experienced defender and a jersey sponsor.

Talitha Kramer. (Source: Getty)

The Phoenix have secured 30-year-old former Wanderers defender Talitha Kramer to round out their 20-strong squad, adding some much needed experience.

Kramer had 21 appearances during a two-year stint with Western Sydney between 2017 and 2019. She was able to join the team as she resides in Wollongong, where the Phoenix are based, having spent the winter playing club football in a comeback from a serious groin injury.

Kramer said she wanted to help the squad in any way she can, including mentoring younger players.

“I’m a bit above that average age, that’s for sure,” Kramer said.

“It’s great being a local player and I’ve played in the W-League previously so I’m hoping to help the girls in any way I can.

“I know for a lot of the girls this is the first professional competition they’ve played in so I’ll help guide them along.”

Members of the inaugural Wellington Phoenix women's team. (Source: Photosport)

Kramer won't be available for Friday's first game against her former club due to the timing of her selection, but will be available there after.

The signing comes at the same time the club was able to secure a shirt sponsor for their team after general manager David Dome earlier this week revealed there were fears they wouldn't secure one.

The New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport has signed on as principal partner for the inaugural season with Comrad Medical Systems also announced as a major sponsor.

“With a few notable exceptions corporate New Zealand is missing in action when it comes to sponsoring women’s sport," Dome said on Thursday.

“Fortunately some proud Wellingtonians have stepped up to sponsor the Wellington Phoenix women.”

The new sponsors will see their logos on the team's jerseys on Friday when they play the Wanderers in Wollongong at 7pm NZT.