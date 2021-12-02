Boy, 6, rescued from estuary by police helicopter crewman

A six-year-old Auckland boy with autism was plucked from the waters of an estuary by a crewman from the police Eagle helicopter.

The boy had gone missing from his Pakuranga home on Tuesday afternoon, his distressed mum telling police he had climbed out a window.

Police officers and the Eagle helicopter were quickly dispatched, with crewman Philip Savill locating the boy in the shallow water of a nearby estuary on their "second orbit".

The boy was about 30m from shore, standing up to his waist in the water.

Worried he might get into trouble in the water, the helicopter landed and Savill ditched his boots to go in and rescue the boy.

"Our biggest concern is if that child gets out of his depth, even if they can swim, the current can take them away."

Savill said the incident brought back memories from a "very similar job" in 2013, where a boy sadly died.

"It definitely plays into the sense of urgency when water's involved and get there as quick as you can and get them out."

Savill remarked the boy's mum had done the "right thing" by calling police.

"It is a great feeling when you do get a successful result like that. The child's returned, no injuries. And that's why we come to work."