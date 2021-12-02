Another victory for Markle in legal battle with UK newspaper

Meghan Markle has hit out at the publisher of UK newspaper The Mail on Sunday after it lost an appeal against her privacy over a letter she sent to her father.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, salutes during the Global Citizen festival, on September 25, 2021 in New York. (Source: Associated Press)

In her latest win, the Duchess of Sussex said in a statement: "This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.

"While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel and profits from the lies and pain that they create."

Markle sued Associated Newspaper Limited (ANL) over five articles that reproduced parts of a "personal and private" letter to her estranged father Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

She won her case earlier this year when a High Court judge ruled in her favour without a full trial — on the basis the newspapers publication of the letter was unlawful. ANL was trying to overturn that decision.

In the ruling, the Court of Appeal upheld the judge’s decision and said: "It’s hard to see what evidence could have been adduced at trial that would have altered the situation."

But Markle's legal victory comes with some embarrassment after she was forced to apologise for misleading the court, saying she had forgotten how her palace aide, Jason Knauf — the Kiwi at the centre of the allegations against the duchess — had given information to journalists who were writing a book about her and Prince Harry.

In response to the ruling ANL said it was "very disappointed" and said it is considering appealing to the Supreme Court.