World Rugby introduces flexible rules for grassroots game

Rugby is set for a massive degree of variance at the community level after the sport’s governing body introduced flexible new rules to the game such as 10-a-side teams, shorter matches and adapted set pieces.

Kids playing rugby. (Source: istock.com)

World Rugby has introduced 10 rule adjustments in a “landmark” move for the sport as part of their “game on global” initiative which comes into effect in January.

The new rules are being introduced after a year of study in which New Zealand had major input, World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beuamont said.

“The community game is the heart and soul of our sport, it is the foundation upon which our house is built and today represents a landmark for rugby around the globe with the introduction of optional community law variations for our national member unions,” Beaumont said.

“We are constantly listening to, and engaging with the global rugby family at all levels, and I am delighted that today’s tangible outcomes were borne out of an initial survey that received more than 1800 respondents from around the world and builds upon existing models in England, New Zealand and Wales.

“The law amendments announced today are a key element of our long term objective to make the game more accessible, more sustainable, safer and available to all across the globe.”

Included in the 10 new rules are flexible team numbers where teams can play with anywhere between 10-15 players as long as an agreement is reached between opponents before kickoff. Such matches will still be played under 15-a-side rules.

Rolling substitutions will be allowed and the size of the pitch can be reduced to half its size depending on team sizes. One example could be a game playing on half a field with teams using the same goal posts for penalties and / or conversions.

Games can also be conducted in halves, thirds or quarters but as long as a minimum of 40 minutes overall is made.

At the set piece, scrums can be reduced in size depending on team numbers and whether or not they are contested can be discussed. Resetting scrums can also be removed with the attacking team earning a free kick if a scrum goes down instead of a new one.

At the lineout, teams may agree to contest them or if there is any lifting.

Weight-based banding for competitions will also be allowed so that “all shapes and sizes” can play safely.

Steve Lancaster, who oversees community rugby for New Zealand Rugby, is delighted with the revolutionary initiatives.

“Being able to adapt the game experience to improve participation is important for the rugby community in New Zealand, and there is nothing worse for players than turning up for a game only to have it not go ahead due to lack of numbers,” Lancaster said.

“We introduced a domestic version of Game On in 2019 which has been incredibly well received, and it has been a critical tool in enabling more games to happen. I am sure Game on Global will see a similarly positive effect on the game in other countries around the world.”